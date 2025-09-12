Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.12%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Friday as rising jobless claims coupled with in-line U.S. consumer price inflation data spurred expectations for more Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Falling bond yields, easing tariff concerns and extravagant expectations for AI-related earnings growth also helped underpin investor sentiment, heading into the weekend.

China's Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.12 percent to 3,870.60 after recent string of gains. Beijing has warned of countermeasures after Mexico proposed 50 percent import tax on Chinese and Asian cars to protect local jobs.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.16 percent to 26,388.16 in line with Wall Street's strong overnight finish.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 63.97 times

Dev Accelerator IPO subscribed 63.97 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO subscribed 60.29 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times

Urban Company IPO subscribed 103.63 times

Ester Inds gains after board approves incorporation of WOS in USA

Ester Inds gains after board approves incorporation of WOS in USA

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon