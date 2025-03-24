Monday, March 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China Shanghai composite index edge up 0.15%

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday as investors awaited clarity on the next round of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump set for April 2.

Oil and gold prices edged up slightly in Asian trade as the dollar resumed fall after a modest recovery in recent days.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent to 3,370.03 after U.S. President Donald Trump said his top trade chief, Jamieson Greer, will hold talks with his Chinese counterpart this week on tariffs.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said the country is prepared for "shocks that exceed expectations" from the looming tariff announcement.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.91 percent to 23,905.56 amid signs of improving global sentiment towards China.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

