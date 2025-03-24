Monday, March 24, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swiggy allots 38.31 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Swiggy has allotted 38,31,082 equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by the eligible employees, under Swiggy ESOP Plan 2015 & Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.

Consequent to this allotment made on 24 March 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,28,26,49,799 divided into 2,28,26,49,799 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 2,28,64,80,881 divided into 2,28,64,80,881 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

