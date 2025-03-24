Monday, March 24, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India was largest global oil demand source in 2024 with a spike of 3.4% says IEA

India was largest global oil demand source in 2024 with a spike of 3.4% says IEA

Image

Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
International Energy Agency or IEA stated in its latest Global Energy Review India with a 3.4% spike was the largest single global oil demand growth source in 2024. Indias dynamic economy has underpinned the advances of recent years, with urbanisation and rising car ownership lifting oil demand 11.6% higher in 2024 than 2019. Gasoline use in the worlds most populous nation increased by 41.7% or +310 kb/d from 2019 to 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GHV Infra Projects hits the roof after bagging Rs 191-cr order

GHV Infra Projects hits the roof after bagging Rs 191-cr order

Parliament disrupted by reservation controversy

Parliament disrupted by reservation controversy

Rudra Gas hits the roof after bagging LoA from BPCL for Rs 33-cr project

Rudra Gas hits the roof after bagging LoA from BPCL for Rs 33-cr project

Jyoti Structures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jyoti Structures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon