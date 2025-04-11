Friday, April 11, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

China stocks near one week top, tariff worries to persist

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Chinese stocks stayed supported in cautious trades. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.45 percent to 3,238.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 1.13 percent to 20,914.69. Volatility is set to persist in near term as the trade worries continue to linger around. China has escalated the trade war by raising tariffs on US goods to 125% from 84%. According to media reports, the Customs Tariff Commission declared that US products are no longer marketable in the mainland and said it will ignore any future tariff hikes from Washington. This comes after the White House confirmed that total US tariffs under Trumps second term now stand at 145%. In response, Beijing unveiled new countermeasures, including higher duties on American goods and tighter restrictions on US film imports, deepening tensions in the already heated trade standoff. Chinese benchmark stock index is around one week high as a bounce from five-month lows extended but is still lower by around 4% over last one-month period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Suprajit Engineering update on acquisition of Stahlschmidt Cable Systems

Suprajit Engineering update on acquisition of Stahlschmidt Cable Systems

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma's Raleigh Plant in North Carolina

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma's Raleigh Plant in North Carolina

Canara Bank gains on appointing Amit Mittal as GCFO

Canara Bank gains on appointing Amit Mittal as GCFO

Choice Intl rallies as arm secures project from MSEDCL for development of solar plant

Choice Intl rallies as arm secures project from MSEDCL for development of solar plant

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon