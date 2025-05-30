Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chinese shares end lower over tariff uncertainty

Chinese shares end lower over tariff uncertainty

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday due to uncertainty surrounding a court battle about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs and rising concerns about U.S. economic stability.

Gold headed for a weekly loss in Asian trade as the dollar ticked higher ahead of a key U.S. inflation reading that may provide further insight into the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Oil prices were set for a second weekly decline, weighed down by expectations of another OPEC+ output hike in July.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.47 percent to 3,347.49, with Apple suppliers leading losses after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said U.S.-China trade talks are "a bit stalled," and getting a deal over the finish line may need the direct involvement of President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

 

First Published: May 30 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

