Chinese stocks end modestly higher amid raft of data releases

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Chinese stocks ended with modest gains though Trump tariff fears offset upbeat Chinese economic cues and capped upside. China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 0.18% at 3,241.82. Latest data showed that China's GDP expanded 5.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter, bettering the 4.6% growth in the third quarter. For the whole year of 2024, the economy saw an expansion of 5%, in line with the official growth target.

Further data showed that industrial production rose 6.2% in December, while Retail sales improved an annual 3.7%. Fixed asset investment was higher by 3.2% year-on-year in 2024 while Property investment was down 10.6% in 2024 from the last year. China's jobless rate rose slightly to 5.1% in December from 5% in November.

 

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.31 percent to 19,584.06.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

