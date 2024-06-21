Business Standard
Deepjyoti Textiles reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 29.85% to Rs 2.61 crore
Net profit of Deepjyoti Textiles reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.85% to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 439.62% to Rs 5.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.612.01 30 5.721.06 440 OPM %-2.30-7.46 -37.76-193.40 - PBDT0.130.02 550 2.54-1.80 LP PBT0.08-0.03 LP 2.37-1.97 LP NP0.05-0.06 LP 2.35-1.98 LP
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

