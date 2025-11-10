CHL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.75% to Rs 31.65 croreNet Loss of CHL reported to Rs 12.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.75% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.6534.31 -8 OPM %-26.7020.23 -PBDT-9.794.25 PL PBT-13.41-0.37 -3524 NP-12.04-2.27 -430
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content