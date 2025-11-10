Suraj consolidated net profit declines 87.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.39% to Rs 50.19 croreNet profit of Suraj declined 87.17% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.39% to Rs 50.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.1956.64 -11 OPM %7.3314.71 -PBDT4.3511.02 -61 PBT1.478.48 -83 NP0.836.47 -87
