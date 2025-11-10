Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 492.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 35.97 croreNet profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 492.00% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales35.9730.75 17 OPM %22.0220.62 -PBDT4.963.73 33 PBT1.480.25 492 NP1.480.25 492
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content