Emami consolidated net profit declines 30.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.34% to Rs 798.51 croreNet profit of Emami declined 30.24% to Rs 148.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 212.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.34% to Rs 798.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 890.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales798.51890.59 -10 OPM %22.1327.61 -PBDT195.45265.08 -26 PBT150.18220.43 -32 NP148.35212.66 -30
