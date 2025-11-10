Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.55% to Rs 533.55 croreNet profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 58.26% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 533.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales533.55457.79 17 OPM %13.8810.46 -PBDT77.6852.51 48 PBT60.1337.84 59 NP46.9429.66 58
