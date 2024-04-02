Choice International arm wins solar power project of Rs 520 cr

In this project, Choice & Solar91 together will act as key advisor, undertaking comprehensive tasks including detailed site surveys, supervision of the design, supply, and installation of the solar power plant. Furthermore, they will oversee the installation of associated 33kV or 11kV lines, conduct testing and commissioning activities, and manage the construction of control rooms. The project is expected to entail a capex outflow of Rs. 152 crore.

This project emphasizes Jodhpur Discom's commitment to sustainable energy and rural electrification, marking a significant step towards a greener future for the region. Aligned with the PM-Kusum Yojana Component C 2, aimed at providing affordable electricity to farmers, the initiative entails setting up a 34.72 MW (AC) solar plant during an implementation period of 12 months, with a 25-year operation and maintenance period.

Choice International announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiary - Choice Consultancy Services has secured a project for the development of a solar plant for Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam in joint venture with Solar91 Cleantech worth Rs 520 crore.