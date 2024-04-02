Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Windlas Biotech commissions its injectable facility

Image

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Windlas Biotech announced the commissioning of its state-of-the-art injectable facility for manufacturing of Small Volume Parenteral products, built to meet international cGMP standards.
The Company has received manufacturing license from the Drug Controlling & Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand after joint inspection conducted by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and State Licensing Authority of Uttarakhand. The facility has initiated manufacturing of commercial batches and the company expects to introduce several new products over the course of Financial Year 2025.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This milestone marks company's continued foray in development and manufacturing of complex dosage forms like Ampoules, Liquid Vials and Lyophilized Vials thereby extending its product portfolio to critical care and other specialized therapeutic segments. This Injectable plant shall cater to all three of its business verticals: CDMO, Trade Generics & Institutional, and Exports.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Windlas Biotech consolidated net profit rises 64.31% in the December 2023 quarter

Delta Manufacturing Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Auro Pharma's Telangana injectable facility gets 7 USFDA observations

NTPC commissions 14 MW of 40 MW Ayodhya Solar PV Project

Gujarat Ambuja commissions new Sorbitol unit in Karnataka

Divis Laboratories Ltd soars 1.51%, up for third straight session

Granules India Ltd rises for third straight session

Laurus Labs Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Welspun Corp Ltd up for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd spurts 3.94%, rises for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon