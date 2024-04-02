Sensex (    %)
                             
Telecom shares fall

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 19.01 points or 0.74% at 2562.9 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 3.57%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 2.98%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.89%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 5.18%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.3%), and Avantel Ltd (up 3.11%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 197.06 or 0.27% at 73817.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 43.2 points or 0.19% at 22418.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 500.12 points or 1.13% at 44954.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 122.74 points or 0.9% at 13696.83.
On BSE,2707 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

