Information Technology shares slide

Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 154.13 points or 0.43% at 35656.1 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 4.44%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.62%),Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 1.7%),HCL Technologies Ltd (down 1.44%),Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 1.19%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 1.17%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.05%), Ksolves India Ltd (down 0.88%), and Wipro Ltd (down 0.84%).
On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 11.83%), R Systems International Ltd (up 5.96%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 5%) moved up.
At 13:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 197.06 or 0.27% at 73817.49.
The Nifty 50 index was down 43.2 points or 0.19% at 22418.8.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 500.12 points or 1.13% at 44954.75.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 122.74 points or 0.9% at 13696.83.
On BSE,2707 shares were trading in green, 1040 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.
First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

