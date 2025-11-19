Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Choice International rose 1.66% after the company's subsidiary, Choice Consultancy Service (CCSPL) has acquired 100% shareholding in Ayoleeza Consultant, strengthening its advisory and consultancy capabilities across key infrastructure sectors.

Ayoleeza Consultants is a two decades old reputed consultancy firm engaged in providing specialized advisory consultancy services in areas such as Railways & Metros, Road & Highways, Bridges, Tunnels and Urban Infrastructure in India and neighbouring countries. The company currently manages live orders worth over Rs 200 crore along with its partners, with about 69% of these projects being time-based payment contracts, ensuring steady monthly revenue.

Ayoleeza has recently secured several key assignments in the railway sector, driven by its strong technical capabilities and deep understanding of Indias transport infrastructure landscape. Additionally, the firm has also bid for consultancy tenders worth over Rs 350 crore in railway projects and Rs 150 crore in roads & highways, which are presently under evaluation, indicating strong prospects for future order wins.

 

Arun Poddar, group CEO of Choice International, added: We are delighted to welcome Ayoleeza Consultants into the Choice family. This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to scale our public sector consulting business, create long-term value, and contribute to the nations growth through participation in key public sector development projects globally.

Choice International provides services like broking & distribution, investment banking, financial services, etc. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.1% to Rs 55.23 crore on 14% increase in total income to Rs 284.10 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

Global Markets Slide as Tech Stocks Lead Sell-Off; Dow Sheds Nearly 500 Points

Global Markets Slide as Tech Stocks Lead Sell-Off; Dow Sheds Nearly 500 Points

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon