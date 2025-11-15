Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 0.94 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.940.81 16 OPM %44.6855.56 -PBDT0.420.43 -2 PBT0.200.20 0 NP0.140.15 -7

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

