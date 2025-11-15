Chordia Food Products standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.05% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.05% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.940.81 16 OPM %44.6855.56 -PBDT0.420.43 -2 PBT0.200.20 0 NP0.140.15 -7
