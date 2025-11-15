Kesar Petroproducts standalone net profit rises 102.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 50.20 croreNet profit of Kesar Petroproducts rose 102.74% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 50.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 48.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.2048.72 3 OPM %14.387.02 -PBDT7.024.30 63 PBT5.923.46 71 NP5.922.92 103
