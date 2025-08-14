Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 0.90 crore

Net profit of Chordia Food Products rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.900.82 10 OPM %50.0056.10 -PBDT0.470.44 7 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.200.16 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Polytex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.58 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Medico Intercontinental reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Ethos consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon