Chordia Food Products standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.76% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Chordia Food Products rose 25.00% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.76% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.900.82 10 OPM %50.0056.10 -PBDT0.470.44 7 PBT0.250.21 19 NP0.200.16 25
