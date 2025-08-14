Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ethos consolidated net profit declines 16.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.74% to Rs 346.32 crore

Net profit of Ethos declined 16.58% to Rs 19.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.74% to Rs 346.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 273.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales346.32273.25 27 OPM %12.9915.78 -PBDT45.1444.99 0 PBT26.1230.67 -15 NP19.0222.80 -17

