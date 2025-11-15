Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 89.23 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 98.48% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.23103.27 -14 OPM %4.764.87 -PBDT2.072.40 -14 PBT0.070.32 -78 NP0.010.66 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Anik Industries consolidated net profit declines 71.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Informed Technologies India consolidated net profit declines 24.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambassador Intra Holdings standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

