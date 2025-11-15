Tirupati Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 98.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.60% to Rs 89.23 croreNet profit of Tirupati Starch & Chemicals declined 98.48% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.60% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.23103.27 -14 OPM %4.764.87 -PBDT2.072.40 -14 PBT0.070.32 -78 NP0.010.66 -98
