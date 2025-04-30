Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the March 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 2272.63 crore

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 10.45% to Rs 206.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 2272.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2426.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2272.632426.80 -6 OPM %14.7614.86 -PBDT359.47390.26 -8 PBT273.02303.92 -10 NP206.40230.48 -10

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

