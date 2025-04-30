Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 51.97 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 43.51% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.57% to Rs 38.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 364.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales51.9743.04 21 364.91332.62 10 OPM %0.819.13 -13.6414.99 - PBDT2.913.27 -11 43.8641.38 6 PBT1.572.28 -31 40.0438.11 5 NP1.482.62 -44 38.6039.62 -3

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

