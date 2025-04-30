Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.93% to Rs 18146.05 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finance rose 17.13% to Rs 4479.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3824.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.93% to Rs 18146.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.13% to Rs 16637.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14451.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.54% to Rs 68264.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 53945.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18146.0514641.92 24 68264.5953945.36 27 OPM %68.5071.76 -69.8371.74 - PBDT5899.395298.04 11 22960.6219992.89 15 PBT5647.385105.08 11 22079.6319309.57 14 NP4479.573824.53 17 16637.8214451.17 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content