Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 91.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 croreNet profit of Shoppers Stop declined 91.42% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1046.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.90% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 4627.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4316.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1064.001046.34 2 4627.644316.59 7 OPM %15.9715.93 -15.3116.61 - PBDT117.94143.68 -18 501.33547.51 -8 PBT-7.4831.65 PL 7.01110.94 -94 NP1.9923.18 -91 10.8977.25 -86
