Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 99.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 3798.32 croreNet profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 99.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 3798.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3395.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 23.57% to Rs 645.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 845.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 14822.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12938.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3798.323395.33 12 14822.2012938.27 15 OPM %-0.195.49 -5.738.68 - PBDT-0.87189.73 PL 861.051128.85 -24 PBT-0.87189.73 PL 861.051128.85 -24 NP0.51142.32 -100 645.86845.01 -24
