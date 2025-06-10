Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd, Atam Valves Ltd, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd and Meera Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2025.

Cinevista Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 18.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5025 shares in the past one month.

 

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 302.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8111 shares in the past one month.

Atam Valves Ltd surged 19.12% to Rs 121.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3112 shares in the past one month.

DigiSpice Technologies Ltd jumped 16.12% to Rs 24.71. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17114 shares in the past one month.

Meera Industries Ltd gained 14.35% to Rs 79.59. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37660 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Remsons Industries gains as arm bags 12-cr purchase order

Government notifies SEZ reforms to boost Semiconductor and Electronics component manufacturing

Jana Small Finance Bank rises on plan to transition into universal bank

Microfinance sector continues to suffer from vicious cycle of over-indebtedness, high interest rates and harsh recovery practices, says RBI Dy Guv Rao

RattanIndia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

