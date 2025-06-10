Cinevista soars ahead of board meet on K Raheja realty project

Cinevista hit an upper limit of 20% to Rs 18.30 after the company announced that its board will meet on Thursday, 12 June 2025, to review updates related to its joint development venture with K Raheja Corp Real Estate.The agenda includes placing on record and approving the carpet area sanctions received for Towers A and B of the Antares project, which falls under the existing joint development agreement between the two firms. The board may also consider any other matters with due permission.
In May 2023, leading developer K Raheja Corp signed a development agreement (DA) with television production company Cinevista for a 15,817 sq m (3.91 acre) land parcel at its Kanjurmarg studio space. The acquisition was made for a premium residential project. According to the agreement, the developer and the landowner will share area as well as revenues in the development. While K Raheja Corp Real Estate will have an area share of 75.5%, Cinevista will have an area share of 24.5%.
Cinevista is a media and entertainment company that produces TV shows, films, and ad commercials. It also offers post-production services, equipment rentals, and owns its own sound studios and shooting floors.
On a consolidated basis, Cinevista reported net loss of Rs 25.87 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.97 crore in Q4 March 2024. Net sales soared to Rs 11.47 crore in Q4 March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q4 March 2024.
