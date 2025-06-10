Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Jindal Saw Ltd registered volume of 483.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.90 lakh shares

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Sun TV Network Ltd, Coforge Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2025.

Jindal Saw Ltd registered volume of 483.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24.90 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.87% to Rs.250.14. Volumes stood at 74.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd witnessed volume of 32.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock dropped 2.80% to Rs.4,062.20. Volumes stood at 2.13 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Adani Power Ltd registered volume of 237.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.35% to Rs.598.85. Volumes stood at 47.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Sun TV Network Ltd clocked volume of 8.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.628.50. Volumes stood at 82259 shares in the last session.

Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 59.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.84% to Rs.1,827.00. Volumes stood at 14.4 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

