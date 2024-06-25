Business Standard
Cipla gets VAI classification from USFDA for Patalganga facility

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Cipla said that US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection conducted at Patalganga, Maharashtra facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).
Earlier on 4 April 2024, the USFDA had the routine current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) inspection at the companys Patalganga manufacturing facility.
Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.
The pharma company reported 79% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 939.04 crore on 10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,163 core in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Shares of Cipla shed 0.15% to Rs 1,501 on the BSE.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

