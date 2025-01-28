Business Standard

Cipla spurts as PAT climb 49% YoY to Rs 1,571 crore in FY25

Cipla spurts as PAT climb 49% YoY to Rs 1,571 crore in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Cipla rallied 4.80% to Rs 1,462.85 after the pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,916.09 crore in the December quarter of FY25, up 30% from Rs 1,473.81 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 1,989 crore, registering a growth of 15.7% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin improved to 28.1% as compared to 26.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

 

In Q2 FY25, One India Business grew at a healthy 10% YoY. The branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth in key therapies, Trade Generics is back on a growth trajectory, and Anchor brands of CHL continued to grow bigger.

The North America business delivered quarterly revenue of $226 million, supported by traction in differentiated assets that helped to overcome the Lanreotide supply shortfall. The business also received various generic drug approvals, including phenytonadione injectable 1 mg/0.5 ml, esomeprazole granules 2.5 mg/5 ml, and potassium phosphate injection USP.

One Africa recorded a strong growth of 9% YoY in USD terms. In the private market, secondary growth was at a healthy 8.8% versus the market growth of 2.0%.

The deep market focus strategy in emerging markets and Europe has laid a strong foundation, resulting in a 20% growth in USD terms. This growth was driven by an uptick in both the DTM and B2B categories, while overall margins remained sustained.

Research and development (R&D) investments stood at Rs 360 crore, representing 5.1% of sales. This was driven by product filings and ongoing development efforts.

The company reported a net cash position of Rs 8,947 crore. The debt primarily consists of lease liabilities and working capital requirements.

Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO at Cipla, said, I am pleased to share that we continue to make considerable progress across our focused markets. In Q3 FY25, we delivered growth across all our various geographies, despite a supply challenge in the U.S. We recorded a revenue growth of 8% over last year with the highest-ever EBITDA margin of 28.1%, driven by mix and other operational efficiencies.

Our One-India business grew at a healthy 10% YoY. Key therapies in the branded prescription business continued to outpace the market growth, Trade Generics business growth trajectory is back on track, and Anchor brands in the consumer health business maintained leadership positions. With a positive traction in our differentiated assets, the US business posted revenue of $226 million.

In South Africa, we recorded a solid growth of 21% YoY in local currency terms. Emerging markets and Europe delivered substantial revenue growth of 20% YoY on the back of a deep market focus strategy. Going ahead, the focus will be on growing our key markets, further building our flagship brands, investing in future pipelines, as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front..

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

