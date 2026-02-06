Friday, February 06, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Circles selects HCL Technologies as its digital transformation partner

Circles selects HCL Technologies as its digital transformation partner

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced that it has been selected by Circles, a global technology company empowering telecom operators with its innovative SaaS platform, to bring next generation connectivity solutions to telecom operators and non-telecom brands worldwide.

HCLTech will leverage its deep expe ise in product engineering and full-stack AI po folio to accelerate innovation in Circle's Mobile Vi ual Network Operator (MVNO) and Mobile Vi ual Network Enabler (MVNE) platform. HCLTech's solutions and advanced po folio will drive faster implementation of the platform for Circles' global customers and expand AI-led managed service models that enable telecom operators and digital brands to scale efficiently and with greater agility.

 

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

