RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 2756.40 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 111.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 2756.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2385.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2756.402385.05 16 OPM %11.8611.23 -PBDT123.2186.97 42 PBT-1.24-7.72 84 NP-111.55-59.98 -86

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 64.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sundaram Brake Linings reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Allcargo Logistics reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Andhra Sugars consolidated net profit rises 2765.38% in the December 2025 quarter

Prabhat Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

