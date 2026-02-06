RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.57% to Rs 2756.40 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 111.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.57% to Rs 2756.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2385.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2756.402385.0511.8611.23123.2186.97-1.24-7.72-111.55-59.98

