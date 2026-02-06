I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 64.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.13% to Rs 228.08 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 64.89% to Rs 46.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.13% to Rs 228.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 167.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.228.08167.5472.0873.9862.4838.4261.6637.5846.3028.08

