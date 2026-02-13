Citadel Realty & Developers standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore

Net profit of Citadel Realty & Developers rose 5.88% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.24% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.990.8990.9194.380.500.450.500.450.360.34

