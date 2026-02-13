Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 93.76% to Rs 540.03 croreNet profit of Rategain Travel Technologies declined 53.22% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.76% to Rs 540.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales540.03278.71 94 OPM %16.1322.06 -PBDT91.2281.48 12 PBT63.5473.13 -13 NP26.4556.54 -53
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST