Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit declines 53.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.76% to Rs 540.03 crore

Net profit of Rategain Travel Technologies declined 53.22% to Rs 26.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 56.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.76% to Rs 540.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 278.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.540.03278.7116.1322.0691.2281.4863.5473.1326.4556.54

