Milkfood standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 86.29 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 123.81% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.29113.287.453.042.773.561.071.731.410.63

