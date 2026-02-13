Friday, February 13, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Milkfood standalone net profit rises 123.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Sales decline 23.83% to Rs 86.29 crore

Net profit of Milkfood rose 123.81% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 86.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 113.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales86.29113.28 -24 OPM %7.453.04 -PBDT2.773.56 -22 PBT1.071.73 -38 NP1.410.63 124

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

