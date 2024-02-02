Sensex (    %)
                        
Civil Aviation ministry discussing possible changes in airport interior design, as well as new technologies

Image

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia chaired an advisory committee group meeting with airport operators, CISF and Bureau of Immigration officials to discuss possible changes in airport interior design, as well as new technologies to expedite immigration and security check processes for international travelers. This is being seen as a major step in building international aviation hubs in India. Scindia noted that we are currently discussing the design models to speed up immigration & security for international travelers. New technologies such as e-biometrics are also on the anvil and are currently being tested. These will be key in our vision for international aviation hubs in India. He also emphasized the government's commitment for embracing innovation and leveraging technology to transform India's civil aviation landscape. He reiterated the ministry's dedication for positioning India as a global leader in air travel and industrys common goal to create multiple aviation hubs in the country.
First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

