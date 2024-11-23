Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt standalone net profit rises 4.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.73% to Rs 431.90 croreNet profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt rose 4.22% to Rs 74.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 58.73% to Rs 431.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 272.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales431.90272.10 59 OPM %23.9132.20 -PBDT109.93106.40 3 PBT101.0798.65 2 NP74.1171.11 4
