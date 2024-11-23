Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 170.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.20% to Rs 88.18 croreNet profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 170.86% to Rs 28.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.20% to Rs 88.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 68.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales88.1868.25 29 OPM %79.7076.13 -PBDT35.7916.18 121 PBT35.1915.68 124 NP28.8210.64 171
