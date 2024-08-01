Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 224.01 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 11.86% to Rs 65.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 224.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.224.01188.1142.2640.47104.4889.5188.7078.7165.9358.94