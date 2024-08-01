Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 224.01 croreNet profit of Clean Science & Technology rose 11.86% to Rs 65.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 224.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales224.01188.11 19 OPM %42.2640.47 -PBDT104.4889.51 17 PBT88.7078.71 13 NP65.9358.94 12
