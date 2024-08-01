Maruti Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.19% to Rs 5.43 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure declined 48.98% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.19% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.436.8914.3620.030.621.240.571.190.500.98