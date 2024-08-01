GHCL consolidated net profit declines 64.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.47% to Rs 830.49 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 64.67% to Rs 150.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 426.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.47% to Rs 830.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1018.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.830.491018.6226.1129.40230.77302.42203.30277.99150.63426.33