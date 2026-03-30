Coal India Ltd rises for third straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 457.5, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.74% slide in NIFTY and a 5.76% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 457.5, up 2.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 22530.55. The Sensex is at 72575.17, down 1.37%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 7.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35214.8, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 136.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457.45, up 2.42% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 15.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.74% slide in NIFTY and a 5.76% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.65 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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