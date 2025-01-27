Business Standard

Coal India Q3 PAT slides to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Coal India Q3 PAT slides to Rs 8,505 cr in FY25; declares dividend of Rs 5.60/share

Image

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Coal India reported 17.04% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,505.57 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 10,253.48 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 1.03% to Rs 35,779.78 crore in the third quarter of FY25 from Rs 36,153.97 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Profit before tax in the December 2024 quarter stood at Rs 11,792.42 crore, down 12.71% from Rs 13,510.06 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses grew 4.25% YoY to Rs 26,201.55 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 2,874.79 crore (up 6.43%), while finance costs were at Rs 225.54 crore (down 0.54% YoY) during the period under review.

 

During the quarter, consolidated coal production (raw coal) increased 1.51% to 202.014 million tons (MT) as against 198.994 MT posted in Q3 FY24.

Further, offtake (raw coal) increased by 1.52% year on year (YoY) to 194.120 MT in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Meanwhile, the board has declared the second interim dividend of Rs 5.60 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25 and also fixed Friday, 31 January 2025, as the record date.

Coal India is a coal mining company engaged in the production and sale of coal. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held a 63.13% stake in the company.

Shares of Coal India declined 2.06% to end at Rs 375.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

