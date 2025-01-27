New gaming titles to dominate growth for India's gaming sector: Survey

The development of new intellectual properties (IPs), followed by better monetisation of existing ones and international expansion, would remain priority areas for India’s gaming and esports sector in 2025, according to a survey.
A survey by AFK Gaming said that new gaming titles would drive 60 per cent growth for companies, with the remaining being contributed by investments.
However, competition from international studios, monetisation strategies, talent acquisition and retention, access to funding, and limited access to global markets continue to remain major challenges for the gaming industry in the country.
It added that six out of 10 respondents remain confident in Battlegrounds Mobile India’s (BGMI) dominance. The rest of the respondents anticipate competing games, including Free Fire and Valorant, to take on BGMI.
Seven out of 10 industry stakeholders and company leaders believe that local themes, languages, and culturally resonant content may determine the success of Indian games in 2025.
High-quality graphics and production, strong storytelling, and unique gameplay would remain key development areas for gaming companies in 2025.
That said, a lack of infrastructure and reduced brand spending continue to cause problems for the sector. This is followed by regulatory issues and low engagement outside the country’s metros.
This comes at a time when Indian real money gaming (RMG) firms are reeling from a 28 per cent blanket tax on online gaming.
Skill gaming platforms earlier paid 18 per cent GST on the platform fees, also known as Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). The new rules, which do not distinguish between games of skill and chance, came into effect on October 1, 2023.
At present, India’s gaming sector has three unicorns: Games24x7, Dream11, and Mobile Premier League (MPL).