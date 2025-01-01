Business Standard

Union Bank of India soars 1.01%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 121.59, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.57% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.05% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 121.59, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 23760.19921875. The Sensex is at 78588.38, up 0.58%. Union Bank of India has added around 1.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 3.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6540.7, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 122.07, up 0.95% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 0.57% in last one year as compared to a 9.67% gain in NIFTY and a 14.05% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.01 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

