Wednesday, March 05, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Welspun Specialty rallies on emerging lowest bidder for Rs 232-cr project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Welspun Specialty Solutions gained 4.57% to Rs 31.36 after the company was selected as the L1 bidder (lowest bidder) by Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL, Trichy) for a major supply contract of stainless steel seamless boiler tubes.

The contract, valued at approximately Rs 231.77 crore, involves the supply of around 4,050 tons of specialized tubes for a series of supercritical thermal power projects.

The formal contract is expected to be released following BHEL's internal approval process. Welspun Specialty's successful bid follows a rigorous evaluation and approval by BHEL.

Welspun Specialty Solutions is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of steel and steel products.

 

Navratna PSU BHEL is India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprise in the energy and infrastructure sectors.

Shares of BHEL were up 2.73% at Rs 197.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

Barometers trade with major gains; European mkt advance

Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Power Grid jumps on bagging three inter-state transmission projects

Refex Inds hits the roof as EV unit plans fleet expansion

Refex Inds hits the roof as EV unit plans fleet expansion

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 9 cr

Z-Tech (India) hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 9 cr

Saint-Gobain Sekurit CFO Jeyendran Jayaseelan resigns

Saint-Gobain Sekurit CFO Jeyendran Jayaseelan resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVESA vs NZ LIVE SCOREStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayTS Inter exam 2025Latest News LIVESinger Kalpana Raghavendar NewsNothing Phone 3a Pro ReviewApple ipad air m3 price
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon